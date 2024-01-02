At least 5 dead after huge earthquake rocks Japan on New Year's Day

TOKYO - The powerful earthquake that hit central Japan on New Year's Day killed at least five people, as police and local authorities early on Jan 2 reported cases of bodies being pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck in the middle of the afternoon on Jan 1, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.

It also triggered waves about 1m high along Japan's long western seaboard as well as in neighbouring South Korea.

Army personnel were dispatched to help with rescue operations, while one local airport was shut down after the quake tore open cracks in the runway.

The extent of the damage as well as the toll remained unclear a day after the disaster, with major roads to the worst-affected areas badly damaged, hindering rescue efforts.

Public broadcaster NHK reported doctors were unable to reach the hospital in the hard-hit town of Suzu. It said the hospital was relying on a back up generator because of a power outage.

A man in his 90s was pronounced dead after a building collapse in Shika Town in Ishikawa prefecture, broadcaster NTV reported citing local police.

Kyodo News reported four deaths in Ishikawa, citing the Prefectural Crisis Management Team, including a man and woman in their 50s, a young boy, and a man in his 70s.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters late on Jan 1 that it was proving difficult for search and rescue teams to reach the worst affected areas due to blocked roads.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the United States was ready to provide any necessary help to Japan after the earthquake.

“As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time,” he said.