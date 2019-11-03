At least 420 artworks at Japan's Shuri Castle likely destroyed by fire

NAHA, JAPAN (WASHINGTON POST) - It is highly likely at least 420 of about 1,500 artworks stored at Shuri Castle in Naha were destroyed last Thursday (Nov 31) by the fire that engulfed the castle.

The 420 or so artworks, which were not stored in a fire-resistant repository, include artifacts from the Ryukyu Kingdom that had been displayed and stored in the Seiden main hall and other places in the castle, the Okinawa Churashima Foundation said during a press conference in Naha last Friday.

The general incorporated foundation carries out the management and administration of Shuri Castle.

Of about 1,000 remaining items that were stored in a fire-resistant repository, there are three precious items such as a painting that is a prefecturally designated cultural property and a valuable craftwork. However, as of last Friday it had not been confirmed whether they were damaged by the fire or not, sources said.

It is also yet to be confirmed whether the stone walls, foundations and other structural remnants of the original Shuri Castle were damaged by fire or not. They have been preserved in the basement of the main hall. The site's registration as a Unesco World Heritage site is centred on the castle ruins.

There have been no electrical leakages or problems with the electrical system at the castle in the past, the sources said.

"Shuri Castle is the heart of the people of Okinawa Prefecture. We'll work with relevant ministries to promote early reconstruction of the castle," Cultural Affairs Commissioner Ryohei Miyata said last Friday.

A total of about 130 officials from the Okinawa prefectural police and the Naha Fire Department conducted an on-the-spot investigation at Shuri Castle on Saturday, continuing on from last Friday.

They will look into cause and origin of the fire, focusing on the main hall where the fire is believed to have started.