At least 39 die in store blaze in Jiangxi province in central China

BEIJING – At least 39 people died and nine were receiving treatment for injuries on Jan 24 after a fire broke out at a store in the central Chinese province of Jiangxi, state media reported.

“At 3.24pm on Jan 24, a fire broke out on the below-ground level at a store… in Xinyu, Jiangxi,” the country’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

“Up until now, the accident has resulted in the death of 39 people, injuries to nine people, and others are still trapped,” it said.

The report did not specify a precise cause of the fire, or how many people were still in danger.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “resolute containment” of deadly accidents in China in a statement made after the fire.

Mr Xi “issued important instructions... requiring resolute containment of the frequent occurrence of various safety accidents to ensure the security of people’s lives and property and overall social stability”, CCTV reported.

Video footage released by CCTV of the scene showed several fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles lined up across the street from a row of businesses.