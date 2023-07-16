At least 31 killed by heavy rains in South Korea, rescuers hunt for missing people

SEOUL – Five bodies of people who were trapped in a tunnel submerged by heavy rains in central South Korea were pulled out on Sunday, authorities said, taking the death toll from the days of torrential rains that pounded the country to 31.

The five people were found from a bus that was submerged in an underpass in Cheongju on Saturday after rescue workers began underwater search operations early on Sunday, officials said.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety earlier said 26 people died and 10 were missing as of 6am local time as the heavy rains caused landslides and floods, with evacuation covering 7,540 people.

The casualties from the flooded tunnel were not included in the ministry’s data as it was not immediately clear how many people and cars were trapped underwater.

“We are focusing on the search operation as there are likely more people there,” head of the west Cheongju fire station Seo Jeong-il told reporters.

President Yoon Suk-yeol, now on an overseas trip, ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilise all available resources to minimise the casualties, his office said, as more heavy rain is expected on Sunday. REUTERS