Construction site fire in South Korea kills at least 38

SEOUL (AFP, XINHUA, REUTERS) - A fire at a construction site in South Korea killed at least 38 people and injured another 10 on Wednesday (April 29), fire authorities said.

The fire broke out when workers were building a warehouse in the city of Icheon, about 80km south-east of Seoul, they said.

The blaze was reportedly started by an explosion during construction work involving combustible urethane used for insulation in a basement floor.

A fire department official said the fire spread "extremely quickly", rendering people inside "unable to evacuate".

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

A total of 410 people including 335 firefighters, were mobilised to respond to the accident.

The fire was extinguished five hours after it occurred at 1:32 pm, Yonhap News Agency said.

The death toll is expected to rise as many workers were still unaccounted for.

When the fire broke out, nearly 80 workers from nine companies were inside the building.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked related ministries to do their utmost efforts for the search and rescue operation by mobilising all available resources, presidential blue house spokesman Kang Min-seok said.