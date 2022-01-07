At least 20 trapped after blast collapses building in south-west China

BEIJING (AFP) - At least 20 people were trapped after an explosion on Friday (Jan 7) caused a building housing a government staff canteen to collapse in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing, according to state media.

The blast occurred soon after midday and was caused by a "suspected gas leak" in a canteen at a neighbourhood committee building, the state-run People's Daily reported.

The explosion caused the building to collapse and trapped people inside, according to Chinese state media.

The authorities have sent around 260 emergency workers and 50 vehicles to the site, state broadcaster CCTV reported, adding that the cause of the blast was under investigation.

A video posted on the official Weibo page of China's fire department showed orange-clad workers in hard hats climbing through rubble. Official news agency Xinhua said some injured people had been taken to hospital.