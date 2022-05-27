Asia must work together to reduce risk of crises: PM Lee

Asian countries should think about how to be better prepared if a conflict arises, but also how to work together before trouble happens, so as to maintain peace and stability in the region and reduce the chances of such crises, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in Tokyo yesterday.

"As Europe's experience shows, things can go wrong, and conflict can break out, and war in Asia is a scenario we cannot rule out," he said. "We should maximise the opportunities for countries to work and prosper together, and minimise the risk of tensions worsening into hostilities."

Doing this would require a dual approach - re-examining defence strategies and spending while building tangible and mutually beneficial economic cooperation - so as to form an open and inclusive regional architecture, he said.

PM Lee was speaking at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia, themed Redefining Asia's role in a divided world. The Straits Times is a media partner of the event, organised by Japanese media group Nikkei.

Asean plays a significant role in the regional architecture, he said, noting that Asean centrality is not just a concept, but has led to significant mechanisms to foster regional integration and interdependence. These include the Asean Regional Forum and Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus, which offer countries neutral venues for dialogue and engagement, as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade deal.

PM Lee also said Japan has a major role to play in regional affairs, noting that it is a leading investor in Asia and has strongly advocated for trade liberalisation.

But he added that Japan could do more in security, given that "the history of the Pacific War has led Japan to adopt a low-key posture".

"With the passing of the years and generations, and in a new strategic environment, Japan should consider how it can come to terms with the past and put to rest these long outstanding historical issues," PM Lee said. "This will enable it to make a greater contribution to regional security cooperation, and participate in building and upholding an open and inclusive regional architecture."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has taken an assertive stance on defence, warning that "East Asia might be the Ukraine of tomorrow" and vowing in a meeting with United States President Joe Biden this week to "radically enhance" Japan's defence posture.

On the table are a significant increase in defence spending, as well as the procurement of so-called "pre-emptive strike" capabilities that will enable Japan to launch a first strike on enemy bases if it deems that an attack is imminent.

The latter has been controversial as some critics argue that it marks a shift from the post-war pacifist stance, and a breach of its war-renouncing Constitution.