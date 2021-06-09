News analysis

Asean appears to be losing steam on Myanmar crisis

China Correspondent
Asean is divided over how much pressure to assert on one of its members.PHOTO: AFP/DAWEI WATCH
  • Published
    16 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - The crisis in Myanmar was high on the agenda at the recent Special Asean-China Foreign Ministers Meeting in Chongqing on Monday (June 7), but the final joint statement on the issue was somewhat of an anti-climax, appearing simply to contain diplomatic niceties.

But observers noted that what was left out of the statement appeared to tell a bigger story: Asean is divided over how much pressure to assert on one of its members.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 