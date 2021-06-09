For Subscribers
News analysis
Asean appears to be losing steam on Myanmar crisis
BEIJING - The crisis in Myanmar was high on the agenda at the recent Special Asean-China Foreign Ministers Meeting in Chongqing on Monday (June 7), but the final joint statement on the issue was somewhat of an anti-climax, appearing simply to contain diplomatic niceties.
But observers noted that what was left out of the statement appeared to tell a bigger story: Asean is divided over how much pressure to assert on one of its members.