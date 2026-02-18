Straitstimes.com header logo

Asahi beverage group confirms 110,000 personal data records leaked

TOKYO - Japanese beverage firm Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Feb 18 that a cyberattack it suffered in September led to the leak of over 110,000 records of personal information, including names and phone numbers of executives and employees at business partners.

The company said in November that it was investigating whether personal information linked to nearly 2 million customers and employees had been leaked in the cyberattack on its domestic servers.

The cyberattack caused a system failure, forcing Asahi to suspend shipments of beer and food products.

The system was restored in December, with logistics operations largely returning to normal in January. The number of items available for shipment will be expanded gradually, the company said.

A hacker group calling itself Qilin claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Asahi, saying in a post on the dark web that it had stolen employee information and internal documents, according to a cybersecurity source. KYODO NEWS

