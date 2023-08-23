As South Korea holds first civil defence drill after 6 years, public apathy a cause for concern

SEOUL - When the siren began at 2pm on Wednesday for South Korea’s first civil defence drill in six years, receptionist Lee Jeong Eun stayed at home instead of heading to the nearest emergency shelter like she should have.

The shelter, in the basement car park of her apartment block, could not have been closer, but the 36-year-old, who lives alone in a flat on the 17th floor, said: “No way am I taking that many stairs!”

Separately, a 22-year-old university student who had received alerts about the drill on her mobile phone chose to ignore them, saying she no longer cared about such drills after having practised them in high school.

“The missiles from North Korea may be threatening, but I’m now used to them since they have fired so many and yet nothing happened,” she reasoned.

Such desensitisation appeared to be widespread as Korea conducted its first nation-wide civil defence drill on Wednesday after a break of six years.

The civil defence drill, which aims to prepare the public for a North Korean air raid, had not been staged since August 2017, when there was a temporary thaw in relations with the North under the administration of former President Moon Jae-in, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But there is now renewed urgency against the backdrop of a rising nuclear threat from North Korea, which threatened a “thermonuclear war” following a trilateral summit between the US, South Korea and Japan at Camp David in the United States last week.

North Korea is accusing the leaders of the three countries of coming together to “detail, plan and formulate” nuclear war provocations.

On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of strategic cruise missiles, in response to the US and South Korea’s annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) military drills that started on Monday and continue till the end of the month.

The civil defence drill is traditionally held at the same time as the military drills.

North Korea has also said that it will launch a satellite-carrying space rocket between Thursday and Aug 31 in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea.

In the face of such threats, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo had urged the public to “actively participate” in the drill, and to familiarise themselves with evacuation tips in times of emergency, when he spoke at a preparatory meeting for the exercise earlier this month.

A 2022 Interior Ministry survey of 1,000 South Koreans found that while 58.2 per cent of respondents viewed the situation with North Korea as serious, 61.8 per cent felt an all-out war was unlikely.

Over half did not know where the nearest air-raid shelter to them was.

And out of the five Korean people asked by ST on the morning of the drill, only one could pinpoint the exact location of the nearest shelter, while the rest only knew they could seek shelter at a subway station.