As Japan and South Korea make amends, the challenge now is to make it last

TOKYO/SEOUL – Beaming with smiles, Japan’s and South Korea’s leaders clinked beer glasses and sat down for a hearty supper of omurice (omelette rice) on Thursday.

It wasn’t the only occasion in the watershed bilateral visit – the first by a South Korean President to Japan in 12 years – to radiate plenty of warmth. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida likened their meeting to cherry blossoms blooming in the spring after a frosty winter.

By all accounts, it was a resounding success for resetting their stalled diplomacy, even if no joint statement came out of their summit, with wider implications for the Indo-Pacific.

With Mr Kishida, Mr Yoon Suk-yeol scored decisive breakthroughs on issues such as wartime labour, export controls and military intelligence sharing, all of which erupted under his liberal predecessor, Mr Moon Jae-in.

They also agreed to restart a bilateral security dialogue, suspended since 2018 after a South Korean navy destroyer locked its radar on a Japanese naval aircraft, and begin new economic security talks.

Their mutual ally, the United States, has welcomed the rapprochement as one that will strengthen the region’s response to shared concerns, such as North Korea’s missile development and the perceived Chinese threat.

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, while the US has been trying to choke off Chinese access to high-tech chips, citing their potential for mass surveillance and military use.

“The US wants to corral its allies, but South Korea and Japan were not on the same team. With normalisation, they can now sit down and talk deep security issues,” Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs chairman Tosh Minohara told The Straits Times.

“The synergies that they have are enormous – look at the number of aircraft and warships, the size of their economy, the strength of their chips industries,” he added, suggesting that better alignment could come if Samsung invests in a Japan factory, just as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has.

Keio University expert Junya Nishino added that their close cooperation “will be of great benefit in safeguarding the rule of law, freedom and democracy in the Indo-Pacific region”.

Over in Seoul, Ewha Womans University Associate Professor Leif-Eric Easley told ST that Japan can bring South Korea’s voice to the table in such multilateral frameworks as the Group of Seven (G-7) summit, Quad dialogue, and the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Yet within Mr Kishida’s well-intended spring metaphor hides an inconvenient truth: The sakura is, by nature, fleeting and ephemeral. And a series of challenges stands in the way of Japan and South Korea stabilising their rocky relationship.

For one thing, South Korea is against Japan’s Unesco World Heritage status bid for the gold mines on Sado Island, which had used wartime labour.

It is also leery of Japan’s imminent plan to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, and continues to impose import curbs on seafood from northeastern Japan.

Furthermore, there is the longstanding dispute over the Dokdo/Takeshima islets, which South Korea administers and Japan claims. And the two countries do not see eye to eye on nomenclature: Japan calls the waters dividing them the Sea of Japan‘, while South Korea recognises them as the East Sea.