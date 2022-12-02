As economy stutters, China’s youths seek safety of civil service

BEIJING - As a physics student at the elite Peking University in Beijing, Ms Lynn Lau was expecting big Chinese private sector companies to scour the campus this summer for upcoming talent.

But with the world’s second-largest economy growing at its slowest rate in decades, many recruiters stayed away in 2022.

The wishes of Ms Lau’s parents that she have a “safe” civil service career suddenly made more sense.

“Last year, I feel my older classmates by this point had already got offers from big companies, but then these same companies this year have just been in wait-and-see mode,” Ms Lau said.

Ms Lau is among more than 2.6 million people state media said have signed up for the nationwide civil service exam, competing for a record 37,000 central government jobs and tens of thousands of other provincial and city government posts.

Those jobs are drawing record interest in 2022, even as cash-strapped administrations in some cities cut wages, in a sign that economic weakness in zero-Covid China is becoming endemic. State news agency Xinhua said some posts had as many as 6,000 candidates fighting for them, while the average was around 70 to one.

Private firms in tech, finance or tutoring are shedding tens of thousands of jobs. Youth unemployment in 2022 hit a record 20 per cent.

An unprecedented 11.6 million students, equal to the entire population of Belgium, are expected to graduate in 2023.

Finding them jobs will be one of the biggest challenges for the Communist Party, which points to the staggering prosperity China has seen over the past four decades to justify its monopoly on power.

‘The end of the universe’

Ms Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific at Natixis, said the preference for civil servant jobs has surged.

“The reasons are obvious: the negative sentiment, the fear of the future,” she said.

Those in the private sector are finding conditions more demanding in an economy battered by Covid-19 lockdowns, a property market downturn and soft demand for exports, with long hours and lots of stress.

On social media, young Chinese refer to the civil service as “the end of the universe”, meaning the safest place around in such an environment.