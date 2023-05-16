As China’s herd immunity wanes, citizens navigate living with Covid-19

BEIJING – For the past three weeks, social media executive Ava Shen has avoided gatherings and crowded spaces, shuttling only between her home and the office while wearing a mask as much as possible.

She has been trying to minimise her social interactions. The 26-year-old, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, is worried about catching the infectious disease a second time.

Nearly six months since China abruptly lifted some of the strictest Covid-19 restrictions in the world, there remain concerns of a second wave amid waning herd immunity, even as the country attempts to coexist with the virus.

“I was sick for nearly 10 days the first time round and it was the worst experience of my life because we couldn’t even see a doctor or get medication,” Ms Shen told The Straits Times.

On Dec 8, Beijing suddenly announced that it was abandoning its zero-Covid policy, a combination of mass testing, flash lockdowns and travel restrictions, causing the virus to rip through China.

Hospitals were overwhelmed, with queues lasting for hours in the winter cold. Pharmacy shelves were emptied of cold and fever medications.

“If I can avoid going through that again, what’s a few weeks of living like it’s 2022,” Ms Shen said, referring to last summer when much of Beijing was put under lockdown amid a spate of infections.

Currently, about 25 per cent of fever cases in clinics around Guangzhou have tested positive for Covid-19, said top Chinese expert Zhong Nanshan on Monday. He added that serological testing suggests that up to 1.2 billion of China’s population of 1.42 billion have already been infected.

With an end to mandatory testing, the official figures merely provide a snapshot of cases in the country.

According to official data, new infections hit 6,752 on April 27 alone, the highest number of daily cases since Dec 25. But only 19 of these patients were severely ill.

The spike was expected, since natural immunity among the population from vaccines and prior infections is believed to have reached its lowest point in late April, said deputy director of the Department of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Liu Qing during a May 8 media briefing.

“However, It is unlikely that there will be a large-scale regional epidemic, and it will not have a significant impact on medical facilities and society in the short term,” she said.

The authorities, however, have cautioned that the elderly and vulnerable are still at risk and are encouraging a third shot even after an infection.