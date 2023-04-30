As China reopens, international sports events gingerly eye return

A clutch of international sports events is set to return to China after the pandemic, but the entities behind them are treading carefully and trying out new ways to buffer themselves against a more unpredictable business environment arising from geopolitical tensions.

Others are taking a wait-and-see approach.

The World Snooker Tour has announced that it will be returning to China after a four-year hiatus, beginning with a tournament in Shanghai in September. It will hold two other events in Wuhan and a third in a yet-to-be-determined Chinese city.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) league Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), meanwhile, is gearing up to resume live events later in 2023 after a three-year pause.

But its return comes with a new partnership – with the Chinese government – to promote the latter’s Healthier China initiative, which encourages healthier living.

UFC is organising and funding family-friendly roadshows and other fitness and lifestyle events, a deviation from the league’s MMA-focused events in other markets.

“These are a little bit more unique to China than they are in the other parts of the world,” said UFC senior vice-president and head of Asia Kevin Chang.

The hope is that the efforts will help the Las Vegas-headquartered UFC build up goodwill while navigating political sensitivities in China. These have always been part and parcel of operating in the world’s largest consumer market, but uncertainties have grown in tandem with the increasing hostility between China and the United States.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China on Wednesday released its 2023 White Paper report, which labelled worsening bilateral relations as a key challenge in 2023. About 87 per cent of respondents to a flash survey said they were at least slightly pessimistic about US-China ties – 14 percentage points higher than in the chamber’s previous poll in late 2022.

Sports events are not immune to the malaise.

The Shanghai Grand Prix, meant to take place earlier in April, has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row. While the first three instances were due to the pandemic, the fourth was apparently due to scheduling conflicts. The cancellation left a four-week gap in 2023’s race calendar and there is speculation that wary of potential pitfalls, motor racing is starting to cool off on the Chinese market. Its organisers, the Formula One World Championships, declined comment.

This follows a string of sports events affected by politics.

In March 2022, Chinese broadcasters pulled English Premier League (EPL) matches from showing because of the clubs’ planned display of solidarity with Ukraine before kick-off.

National Basketball Association (NBA) matches were taken off air on terrestrial broadcaster CCTV in 2019 after then Houston Rockets manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of protesters in Hong Kong.