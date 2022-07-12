As boycotts increase, brands apologise quickly to China consumers except on Xinjiang

STOCKHOLM (BLOOMBERG) - Amid a rising wave of nationalism, Chinese shoppers have mounted at least 78 boycotts of foreign companies since 2016, more than six times the number seen in the preceding eight years, a new study found.

And while consumer brands all face the same complex operating environment in China, how they get out of hot water differs depending on the issue, according to research by the Swedish National China Centre.

In general, companies quickly apologise when they're being boycotted for issues around territory China considers sovereign, but far less frequently when it comes to the topic of alleged human rights violations.

More than 80 per cent of companies apologised upon facing backlash for actions or advertising seen as infringing on China's territorial integrity, such as the status of Taiwan and Tibet or the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

By contrast, only about a quarter of firms expressed regret after making a stance against sourcing products from Xinjiang - the province where China is accused of human rights violations against the ethnic Uighur group - stirred social media furore.

The varying degree of sensitivity at play is reflected in how the same company responded differently to boycott threats. Walmart apologised in 2018 over a signboard in one of its Chinese stores that listed Taiwan, and not China, as the origin of some products, but did not in 2021 amid social media allegations that Xinjiang-sourced products were taken off shelves, according to the study.

The findings underscore how China's 1.4 billion shoppers have gone from untapped goldmine to potential minefield for global consumer brands.

With Asia's biggest economy facing off with the US and others on everything from trade to cybersecurity and human rights to origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese shoppers have become an economically powerful arm of Beijing's political agenda, hurting revenue growth for companies from Nike to Hennes & Mauritz (H&M).

Domestic alternatives

"The emergence of alternative domestic products in China and a rise in online nationalism are putting a lot of pressure on global brands," said Ms Hillevi Parup, co-author of the study in an email interview. "Consumer boycotts are on the rise in China and this trend doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon."

Despite the hostile atmosphere, nearly half of the targeted companies weathered controversies without a public apology, according to the study.

H&M - the biggest corporate target in the Xinjiang-related boycott wave last year - didn't apologise, stating that it has always respected Chinese consumers and was devoted to its long-term growth in the country. The clothing brand is still cancelled on nearly all e-commerce platforms to date.

The researchers also found that the public reaction to company apologies "appears arbitrary". In some cases, an apology led to further backlash with social media users calling out firms such as Hugo Boss for being "two-faced".

"An apology isn't a safe bet," Ms Parup said. "Based on our observations, the best option may be to try to avoid the public eye altogether."