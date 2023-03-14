Are they for real? South Korean girl band MAVE: offers glimpse into metaverse

SEOUL - Less than two months ago, the first music video by South Korean girl quartet MAVE: went viral, racking up nearly 20 million views on YouTube and setting the stage for potential global success.

At first glance, MAVE: looks like any other idolised K-pop band - except it only exists virtually.

Its four members - Siu, Zena, Tyra and Marty - live in the metaverse, their songs, dances, interviews and even their hairstyles created by web designers and artificial intelligence.

“When I first saw MAVE:, it was a little confusing to tell whether they were humans or virtual characters,” said Ms Han Su-min, a 19-year-old in Seoul.

“Because I use metaverse platforms with my friends often, I feel like I could become their fan.”

The group’s almost human-like avatars provide an early glimpse of how the metaverse is likely to evolve as South Korea’s entertainment and tech industries join hands in the fledgling technology.

It also represents a serious push by tech giant Kakao to become a dominant force in entertainment.

Apart from backing MAVE:, Kakao launched a 1.25 trillion won (S$1.3 billion) tender offer last week to buy South Korean K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment.

SM is home to popular K-pop groups such as Girls’ Generation, H.O.T., Exo, Red Velvet, Super Junior, SHINee, NCT Dream and Aespa.

Kakao declined comment on how it would balance the demands of managing real and virtual bands.

The company’s bet on the metaverse bucks a global trend.

Big tech companies from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to China’s Tencent Holdings are now reining in their spending on virtual worlds to ride out the economic downturn.

Kakao has said earlier that it has invested 12 billion won in Metaverse Entertainment, a subsidiary it formed with gaming firm Netmarble Corp to create MAVE:.