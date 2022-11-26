Apple’s reliance on China grows perilous with chaos in iPhone city

BEIJING – Mr Xiao Han was just wrapping up the weeklong quarantine that marked the beginning of his latest stint working at the sprawling manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou, China, known as “iPhone city” when violence erupted there in late November.

A large part of the 200,000-person workforce had already spent weeks living in forced isolation in trash-filled dormitories, subsisting on meagre rations because management wanted to keep churning out Apple devices while squelching a Covid-19 outbreak.

On Nov 23, hundreds of workers, angry to learn they might not get the wages they were promised unless they kept at their jobs throughout the Spring Festival and into mid-March, pushed past the security staff guarding their living quarters, setting off a physical confrontation with riot police.

“It was total chaos,” said Mr Xiao, who added that some of his co-workers were injured in the clash. “I’d never expected things could go this bad.”

Mr Xiao, 30, describes a situation that grew intolerable even before the violence. He helped make iPhones on Chinese assembly lines for more than a decade. In October, he was part of a wave of workers who abandoned iPhone city, the world’s largest iPhone assembly complex, in response to unsanitary and deteriorating conditions.

Then, too, workers clashed with guards over food shortages and living conditions. Workers gave up coveted jobs and, in one case, fled on foot and walked for 40km to get home.

But Mr Xiao returned in mid-November, lured by special bonuses intended to convince exhausted workers that things were improving.

The violence that peaked on Nov 23 showed how inadequate that effort has been, while also exposing the increasing futility of China’s Covid-19 strategy.

Throughout the pandemic, the Communist Party of China has shown a willingness to go to extremes in its efforts to combat Covid-19. It pushed companies such as Foxconn Technology Group and Tesla to cut off their facilities from the outside world, then continue operating them as “closed-loop systems”.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturing partner, operates iPhone city independently. It has acknowledged that it has made mistakes in managing the employees, while blaming local officials for unpredictable policies that made meal delivery and maintenance almost impossible, according to a person familiar with the company who asked not to be named discussing private matters.

‘Will that happen to me?’

Foxconn’s troubles have drawn the most attention because of the company’s prominence and size. But its struggles suggest that others may be having even more trouble operating within the parameters of China’s policies.

“You see cases like Foxconn, and every company is now asking themselves, ‘Will that happen to me?’” said Ms Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis. “Any company that depends on manufacturing has to consider alternatives. It will be costly, but it will be less costly than only relying on China and then China doesn’t open up.”

Ms Herrero said China’s economy could still take a year to 18 months to open up, and that it is vital that the government communicate clearly that it has a plan to recover.