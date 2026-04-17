Appeal of Chinese-style gold jewellery soars among tourists in China

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Long tied to a traditional wedding trio of necklace, earrings and a ring, the domestic gold jewellery industry once focused on price wars over weight instead of design.

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A video of Ms Maye Musk, mother of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, purchasing handcrafted gold jewellery in Shanghai earlier in 2026 sparked an online buzz.

But long before Ms Musk’s trending post, the Chinese-style gold jewellery – carrying thousands of years of craftsmanship – was already on the shopping lists of many overseas tourists, along with tea, silk and other cultural souvenirs.

Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart, a key check-in for foreign visitors, is at the epicenter of this gold rush.

Russian tourist Danill Starikov, who bought a gold necklace the day after arriving, said, “Chinese gold is very beautiful and well-crafted.”

Mr Zhou Mingyuan, deputy manager of Lao Feng Xiang Jewelry flagship store in Yuyuan area, noted that tourist visits to the shop surged during 2026’s Spring Festival. He recalled a Middle Eastern traveller making the highest single purchase of 56,000 yuan (S$10,447) on a pair of gold earrings.

“A few years ago, most foreigners only cared about diamonds,” Mr Zhou said. “Now they seek gold jewellery and ornaments with traditional Chinese elements such as dragons, phoenixes, zodiac signs and bamboo patterns.

They also like to watch craftsmen carve the items with their chisels and shape filigree patterns on site – rare techniques that appeal strongly to them.”

Ms Zoe Saynchez, a tourist from the Philippines, said that Chinese gold jewellery is daintier, finer in detail and more delicately made compared with her existing pieces. Ms Liska Weidmann from Germany noted the aesthetic difference between the East and West.

“In Germany, people often prefer very big pieces, and in China, it’s about the details; (a piece may be) small but there are so many details to see.”

This boom stems from both the investment appeal of gold amid global market uncertainty and the rise of Chinese-style gold craft.

Long tied to a traditional wedding trio of necklace, earrings and a ring, the domestic gold jewellery industry once focused on price wars over weight instead of design. However, gold crafted using ancient techniques – centred on intangible cultural heritage – grew rapidly with its emphasis on culture, aesthetics and craftsmanship, adding a value that has won over consumers.

China Gold Association data shows the annual compound growth of such traditional gold jewellery between 2018 and 2023 reached 64.6 per cent, far exceeding the 3.6 per cent of ordinary gold.

CHJ Jewellery data reveals that 80 per cent of its consumers purchase gold jewellery for themselves, challenging the stereotype that gold is primarily for weddings.

Master of Chinese Arts and Crafts Shen Guoxing said that ancient Chinese craftsmanship includes manual sheet metal, “lifting-pressing” and chisel carving. Lifting-pressing shapes flat gold into relief, ‌three-dimensional‌ and hollowed forms, while chisel carving creates delicate textures like filigree.

“A piece of jewellery often integrates multiple traditional techniques, which is a unique feature of Chinese-style gold,” Mr Shen said.

Mr Shen noted that while Chinese and foreign gold craftsmanship techniques are similar, the main difference is in cultural expression and warmth.

“The traditional gold crafting techniques — passed down through generations — allow each artisan to add their unique touch, resulting in distinct creations. Handcrafted works using these methods are vibrant and warm. Our goal is not to replicate old objects, but to revitalise traditions, turning museum pieces into everyday wearable pieces,” he added.

French tourist Djouher Ghena called it an excellent souvenir: “It’s special, from China and lasts longer. It’s an investment that I can pass on to future generations.”

Mr Li Minghao, marketing manager at Shanghai Lao Feng Xiang, said the upsurge of foreign tourists purchasing Chinese-style gold signifies global recognition of Chinese craftsmanship and culture.

“Purchasing gold while traveling creates precious memories and offers another reason to fall in love with Shanghai.

“We need to accelerate our international outreach, using gold and jewellery as mediums to export China’s outstanding traditional craftsmanship and culture,” Mr Li said. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK