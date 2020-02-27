Another death reported from coronavirus in Hokkaido, Japan

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A man in his 80s in Japan's northernmost major island of Hokkaido has died after contracting the new coronavirus, commercial broadcaster TBS said on Twitter on Thursday (Feb 27), bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to eight.

Tokyo has urged big gatherings and sports events be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks to contain the virus while pledging that the 2020 Olympic Games will still go ahead in the city.

The 186 cases reported by Japan's health ministry are separate from 704 reported from an outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise liner that was quarantined off Tokyo earlier this month.