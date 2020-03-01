Another coronavirus death in Japan, man may have been infected in hospital

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A man in his 70s died on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido on Saturday night (Feb 29) after testing positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus called Sars-CoV-2, local authorities said on Sunday.

The municipal government of Hokkaido said the patient was hospitalised on Jan 17 for another disease, but started to show flu-like symptoms a few weeks later and tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 25.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local media said the authorities suspect the man may have caught the virus while in hospital.

The man's death marks Japan's sixth fatality from Covid-19, excluding six other deaths among those aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

The country has reported more than 240 confirmed cases of infection.