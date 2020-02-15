Coronavirus: Another 67 confirmed cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Another 67 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Saturday (Feb 15).

The United States said earlier on Saturday that it would send an aircraft to Japan to bring back US passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.

The US embassy in Tokyo said in a letter to passengers that the aircraft would arrive in Japan on the evening of Feb 16 and that it recommended "out of an abundance of caution" that US citizens disembark and return home for further monitoring.

The passengers would be required to undergo further quarantine of 14 days upon arriving in the US.

"We understand this is frustrating and an adjustment, but these measures are consistent with the careful policies we have instituted to limit the potential spread of the disease," the letter said.

"Should you choose not to return on this charter flight, you will be unable to return to the United States for a period of time. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will make a final determination on this matter," it added.

The cruise liner's quarantine is set to end on Feb 19.