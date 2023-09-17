Animals left in substandard conditions at some South Korea zoos

SEOUL - A jaguar paced back and forth within its cage, measuring about 30 sq m in total area. Each time the great cat reached the edge of its enclosure, it reared on its hind legs, as if to attempt a futile climb onto the wall.

Daejeon Aquarium’s “mini zoo,” located on the third floor of the aquarium, recently came under fire on social media for placing its animals in substandard living conditions.

In light of the revision to the Enforcement Degree of the Act on the Management of Zoos and Aquariums slated to take effect on Dec 14, which will implement a permit system to winnow out underqualified zoos, The Korea Herald visited the controversial zoo in Daejeon.

Animals in cramped spaces



The middle of the mini zoo is dedicated to a petting zoo of small animals. On the far side of the facility is the predator section, with glass enclosures for bears, jaguars, lions and tigers, as well as a lynx inside a smaller enclosure.

The sheer size of the enclosures are eye-catching, in addition to the peculiar behaviors of the animals in captivity. Similar to the jaguars, the Asian black bears paced back and forth and repeatedly reared themselves up on their hind legs.

Such behaviour is called stereotypy, characterised by highly repetitive and functionless behaviour thought to be caused by artificial environments that do not allow animals to satisfy their normal behavioural needs. As black bears in general have a territory north of 40 square kilometres, their erratic behaviour from being cooped up in the zoo hardly comes as a surprise.

Such living conditions for the animals, however, are not illegal. The South Korean law only mandates an area of 14 sq m in size and 2.5m in height for the biggest cats, including lions, tigers and jaguars. It is perfectly fine to leave the relatively smaller lynx in a space that is as small as eight square meters in size.

A puddle is recommended – but not required – to be installed inside a bear enclosure, and no particular facilities are mandated for the aforementioned felines.