Anger in Shanghai as Covid-19 return spurs fear of new lockdown

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Tension is spreading through Shanghai as residents watch the Covid-19 caseload tick higher, fuelling fears they're headed back into lockdown little more than five weeks after exiting a bruising two-month ordeal.

The city reported 59 new infections for Monday (July 11), the fourth day in a row case numbers have held above 50.

The sharp rise from single digits about a week ago follows the detection of the more contagious BA.5 sub-strain of the Omicron variant, which has triggered two additional rounds of mass testing between Tuesday and Thursday this week across nine of the financial hub's 16 districts, as well as other areas where cases have been found.

China's strict Covid Zero approach is once again being tested as outbreaks flare across the country amid the arrival of a sub-variant that has fuelled rising caseloads elsewhere. Already, close to 30 million people nationwide are under some form of movement restrictions to quell transmission, but authorities have so far steered clear of strict lockdowns in key economic regions.

The nation reported 347 cases for Monday.

A cluster has emerged in Henan province, which recorded 73 cases, while Guangdong province - which borders Hong Kong and Macau - posted 42 cases.

China's benchmark CSI 300 Index was up around 0.2 per cent in early Tuesday trading after slumping 1.7 per cent on Monday amid fears of another lockdown in Shanghai.

For residents of Shanghai, where officials declared victory over the virus just last month, multiple rounds of testing and the lockdown of individual residential compounds is reviving difficult memories.

Draconian measures kept the population sealed inside their homes for much of April and May, struggling to reliably access food and medical care, exacting an enormous economic toll and stirring some of the strongest anti-government sentiment in years.

With case numbers rising once more and officials denying speculation a lockdown is coming, the likelihood of a return to the strictest tenets of Covid Zero - a strategy that has left China isolated from the rest of the post-pandemic world - is a hot topic of discussion across the city of 25 million.

"Whenever we saw some hope of a business rebound in June, Covid flareups emerged. It's like a curse," said a Shanghai cab driver surnamed Cui. "We are losing money everyday. I don't think I can hang in there for too long."