Ancient ruins discovered in central China's Henan

ZHENGZHOU – Chinese archaeologists have discovered ruins dating from the Song Dynasty (960-1279) to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) in central China’s Henan Province.

They believe it may be the site of the guarding household set up for Cao Cao’s mausoleum during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

Brick underground drainage facilities and architecture ruins were discovered at the site, which was located on the western side of the mausoleum of Cao Cao, a prominent historical figure in China, according to the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archeology.

Many diverse cultural relics such as porcelain items, coins, entertainment utensils, and building components were also unearthed at the site in the city of Anyang, Henan, said Zhou Ligang, an associate researcher with the institute.

“Based on the features of the unearthed architectural relics and drainage facilities, and the large number and variety of porcelain wares, it is presumed that the architecture was not an ordinary residence,” said Zhou, adding that “combined with the literature records, it may be the site of the mausoleum’s guarding household.”

“Future field research is expected to provide more clues as to the function of this residence and provide new materials for the study of the historical environment changes around Cao Cao’s mausoleum,” added Zhou. XINHUA