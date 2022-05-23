American Club Hong Kong given mandatory Covid-19 testing order

Any person who was at the club from 6pm to 7.30pm local time on May 20 is required to be tested by Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS
HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - The American Club's downtown location in Hong Kong was put under a compulsory testing order after a Covid-19 case was linked to the venue.

The testing notice is for the club's facility at Two Exchange Square in Hong Kong's Central district, where many international and Chinese financial firms are located.

Any person who was at the club from 6pm to 7.30pm local time last Friday (May 20) is required to be tested for the coronavirus by Tuesday, the government said in a statement late Sunday.

Businesses in Hong Kong have been calling for the government to further relax Covid restrictions as the rest of the world moves toward living with the virus and resuming a sense of normality.

The city has only recently begun easing its stringent social distancing measures, including allowing dining-in at restaurants in the evening and the reopening of bars and cinemas, as its worst Covid wave ever abates.

Mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming travellers and other curbs remain, however, as Hong Kong tries to strike a balance between appeasing the local business community and Beijing's ongoing adherence to the Covid Zero policy.

A key tenet of the approach is mass testing as a way of rooting out chains of transmission.

The city will still maintain the "dynamic zero" Covid policy, targeting reducing deaths, serious cases and infections, Hong Kong's Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a video conference of the 75th World Health Assembly Sunday, according to the pro-China newspaper Wen Wei Po.

Hong Kong, which reported 228 new infections Sunday, down from a peak of more than 50,000 daily cases a few months ago, will continue to work to prevent so-called imported infections and local flareups, the newspaper reported.

