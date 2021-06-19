Alliance of democracies? Small circle, Cold War mentality

BEIJING - As the Group of Seven (G-7) rich nations met in south-west England last weekend, a scathing illustration spoofing Leonardo da Vinci's famous The Last Supper mural painting was hotly making the rounds on China's microblog, Weibo, and getting Chinese netizens cheering.

Called The Last G-7, the adaptation posted by someone with the handle "Bantonglaoatang" shows a bald eagle wearing a top hat bearing the American flag at the centre of the table printing dollar bills out of a roll of toilet paper.