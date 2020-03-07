All passengers arriving in Hong Kong airport required to submit health declaration forms

HONG KONG - All passengers arriving in Hong Kong from Sunday (March 8) will be required to complete and submit a health declaration form, said the Hong Kong health authorities.

Previously, this only applied to inbound flights from mainland China.

According to local broadcaster RTHK, the Health Department said travellers from the mainland can fill in the declaration on their mobile device, and this will be extended to all incoming travellers from 0000 hours on Sunday.

The department is also advising members of the public to delay all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

It also said that the Centre for Health Protection has written to doctors and private hospitals to inform them that the Public Health Laboratory Services Branch will provide free testing on Covid-19 for samples submitted by private doctors. The move is intended to identify coronavirus cases early and minimise the spread of the disease.