All Lotteria fast food outlets in Japan to be converted to Zetteria brand by March

Zensho Holdings, which purchased Lotteria in 2023, has been converting the outlets into the Zetteria brand.

PHOTO: THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN VIA REUTERS

TOKYO - Lotteria, the long-standing popular fast food chain restaurant with a 50-year history in Japan, will soon disappear from streets nationwide.

Zensho Holdings, the Japan operator of Lotteria, will convert all outlets into its Zetteria brand by the end of March.

Zensho purchased Lotteria in 2023 and has been converting outlets into the Zetteria brand since then.

The name “Zetteria” comes from the combination of “Zeppin (superb) burger” and “cafeteria,” with the restaurant serving hamburgers and fair trade coffee among other items.

There are 106 Lotteria outlets nationwide as of the end of 2025. Ultimately, after the conversion, there will be about 280 Zetteria outlets. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

