All eyes on who's next after HK teachers' union falls

Observers say its disbanding will lead to more groups dissolving as security law looms large

Hong Kong Correspondent
Professional Teachers' Union president Fung Wai-wah speaking at a press conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday to announce the union's decision to disband.
Professional Teachers' Union president Fung Wai-wah speaking at a press conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday to announce the union's decision to disband.
  • Published
    38 min ago
With the curtain mostly drawn on Hong Kong's largest and most influential teachers' union, the question hanging heavy in the air is who will be next on Beijing's list to be dealt with and observers believe the answer may be revealed soon enough.

This pessimistic sentiment comes as the Professional Teachers' Union (PTU) announced on Tuesday that it will disband, more than a week after Chinese state media denounced the union and the Hong Kong Education Bureau cut ties with it.

August 13, 2021
