All eyes on who's next after HK teachers' union falls
Observers say its disbanding will lead to more groups dissolving as security law looms large
With the curtain mostly drawn on Hong Kong's largest and most influential teachers' union, the question hanging heavy in the air is who will be next on Beijing's list to be dealt with and observers believe the answer may be revealed soon enough.
This pessimistic sentiment comes as the Professional Teachers' Union (PTU) announced on Tuesday that it will disband, more than a week after Chinese state media denounced the union and the Hong Kong Education Bureau cut ties with it.