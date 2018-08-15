Alcoholic beverages in South Korea get smaller as habits change

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Following the continued trend of honsul, or drinking alone, and growing single-person households, more liquor companies in South Korea are releasing smaller products.

South Korean brewer Oriental Brewery said it has launched mini beer cans in 250ml servings, which the company said are "perfect for the summer vacation season" because they are easy to carry around and can be consumed at once.

Oriental Brewery also released mini-sized Hoegaarden Rose bottles, in an effort to diversify its small-portion lineup.

Rival company Hite Jinro also launched 250ml Hite Extra Cold beer cans. Lotte Asahi Liquor launched its even smaller 135ml Asahi Super Dry.

Meanwhile, Diageo Korea unveiled its signature Johnnie Walker Red and Black Label blended whisky in 200ml bottles, while Pernod Ricard introduced Irish blend Jameson at 200ml.

There are also smaller servings of wine. Lotte Liquor launched its quarter-bottle 187ml Yellow Tail Shiraz wine, which is about one wine glass.

Retail giant Shinsegae Department Store has also jumped on the bandwagon, introducing 100ml mini wine bottles and wine products in carton packages.

"More small liquors will be introduced to the market since, unlike in the past when people were forcibly dragged into eating and drinking liquors with others, more Koreans are drinking less strong liquors and enjoying smaller portions at their homes," said an industry insider.