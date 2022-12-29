Airlines keep capacity tight despite boom in China travel demand

BEIJING – The world’s airlines are taking a cautious approach to China’s reopening, reluctant to immediately change up schedules and divert planes from other routes despite the internal pent-up demand for international travel.

Scheduled flights into China during January, February and March are up no more than 2.9 per cent this week compared to last week, according to aviation data provider Cirium. That is fewer than 100 more flights each month.

Planned inbound services for the remainder of the year are little changed – a sign that China’s relaxation of quarantine restrictions from Jan 8 are yet to convince airlines to make significant changes to their timetables.

“I don’t think airlines will shift capacity from what they’re doing now in China,” said Mr Subhas Menon, director-general of the Association for Asia Pacific Airlines.

Most will rather wait to assess the situation, with Hong Kong, which also recently did away with many Covid-19 restrictions, being a useful testbed, he said.

Carriers’ lukewarm reaction to news that China will from early next year no longer subject inbound travellers to quarantine does not chime with the intense desire for overseas travel from people living in Asia’s biggest economy, most of whom have all but been locked in for the past three years.

Prior to the pandemic, China had a massive outbound travel market.

Mainland residents reacted swiftly to Monday’s news with bookings for outbound flights surging by 254 per cent on Tuesday morning versus the same period the day prior, Trip.com Group data show.

The top five destinations were Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand. Flight bookings to Singapore jumped 600 per cent, while bookings to the remaining four destinations soared around 400 per cent.

Airlines in those countries, however, were not rushing to add capacity.

Singapore Airlines said it will “continue to monitor the demand for air travel and adjust capacity accordingly”.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways welcomed the announcement and said it will “continue to communicate with relevant authorities and increase our passenger capacity to and from the Chinese mainland as much as possible”.

Korean Air Lines said it plans to increase flights to China after the two countries mutually agreed to boost connectivity. Even though China has lifted quarantine rules, there is still a travel ban on group tours to South Korea that has been in place since 2017 – retaliation from China in response to a US-led deployment of an anti-missile shield in South Korea known as Thaad.