Air France flight turns back to Osaka after malfunction: Report

None of the 324 passengers and crew on Air France Flight 291 were injured. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
27 min ago

TOKYO - An Air France KLM passenger plane flying from Osaka in western Japan to the French capital Paris turned back on Sunday after weather radar and speed meters malfunctioned while flying over the Pacific Ocean, Kyodo news agency reported.

None of the 324 passengers and crew were injured.

But the aircraft’s leading edge was damaged and the cause is being investigated, Kyodo said, citing the transport ministry’s office at Kansai International Airport.

Air France Flight 291 took off from Kansai airport at around 11.15am local time.

The Airbus A350 turned back about 35 minutes later and landed safely at the same airport.

The Kansai airport office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism did not answer telephone calls from Reuters seeking comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Clogged toilets force Austrian Airlines flight return
2-hour JAL flight turns into 16-hour journey after missing landing time by 10 minutes

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top