Straitstimes.com header logo

Air China to significantly cut flights between Chinese and Japanese cities from Nov 30

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The company seems to have made the decision because of rising political tensions between the two countries.

The company seems to have made the decision because of rising political tensions between the two countries.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

GUANGZHOU, China - Major Chinese state-run airline company Air China unveiled on Nov 21 that it will significantly reduce the number of flights between Chinese and Japanese cities starting later this month.

The company seems to have made the decision because of rising political tensions between the two countries.

According to Air China, the number of flights between Shanghai and Osaka will be reduced from the current 21 round trips a week to 16 from Nov 30 to March 28 in 2026.

In December, the airline will reduce flights between Chongqing and Tokyo from the current seven round trips per week to four.

An official of the airline explained that the reductions are due to plane availability.

Meanwhile, Sichuan Airlines, another Chinese airline company, decided to cancel all flights between Chengdu and Sapporo from Jan 1 to March 28 in 2026. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Japan faces $1.6b tourism hit amid China row; trip bookings to S’pore, S. Korea rise
Hokkaido trip off? Chinese tourists in wait-and-see mode about Japan tours amid spat
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.