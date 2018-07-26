Air China flight returns safely to Paris after suspected terrorist threat

HONG KONG (AFP) – An Air China flight from Paris to Beijing turned back on Thursday (July 26) over a terrorism threat, but Chinese state media later quoted the flag carrier saying it was believed to be a false alarm.

Air China said flight CA876 had returned to Paris after the airline “received suspected terrorist information,” giving no further information on the nature of the threat.

“To ensure safety, CA876 flew back to Paris and landed safely,” the airline said on one of its social media accounts.

But state news agency Xinhua soon after issued a brief dispatch quoting the carrier’s Paris office saying the terror alert was “considered false.”

The carrier had said earlier that it would arrange to resume the flight as soon as possible “after safety is ensured.”

The flight had been scheduled to depart Charles de Gaulle Airport at 12.30pm Paris time.

The carrier did not say how far the aircraft flew before turning back to Paris.