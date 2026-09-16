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AI is not a ‘monopoly of great powers’, China’s top newspaper says

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(FILES) An AI (artificial intelligence) logo is pictured at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona on February 27, 2024. Top AI executives say they want to slow the breakneck pace of artificial intelligence development, but competition, US government reluctance and geopolitical factors stand in the way. On September 12, 2026, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei advocated for a coordinated slowdown of AI development to better understand the risks arising from the technology's capabilities. He received public support from his counterpart at OpenAI, Sam Altman, as well as from Elon Musk and Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis. In recent months, OpenAI and Anthropic have reported several incidents in which AI systems spontaneously broke out of their confined environments to access the internet and attack websites and platforms. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

The White House earlier in 2026 accused China of stealing US artificial intelligence labs’ intellectual property on an industrial scale.

PHOTO: AFP

  • China's People’s Daily states AI is not a monopoly of great powers and urges US-China cooperation to create a fair development environment.
  • The US accuses China of IP theft in AI, but China highlights double standards over AI model distillation practices.
  • China supports open-source AI development and is open to constructive talks with the US for inclusive global AI progress.

AI generated

BEIJING – AI is not a “monopoly of great powers” and the US should work with China to manage risk to create a non-discriminatory development environment, China’s top newspaper, the People’s Daily, said in a commentary on Sept 16.

The US and China are the two major driving forces of frontier AI development and the technology’s global adoption. Both superpowers have been at loggerheads over AI policies and industry practices, with these issues slated to feature prominently in bilateral talks next week.

The White House earlier in 2026 accused China of stealing US artificial intelligence labs’ intellectual property on an industrial scale.

AI is a new domain for human development and China encourages open-source and open practices, providing companies, including from the US, access to open-source models, the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily wrote in a commentary.

“Artificial intelligence is a new domain for human development, not a monopoly of great powers, and must not become an arena for zero-sum competition,” said the commentary published under the pen name “Zhong Sheng”, meaning “Voice of China” and often used to give views on foreign policy.

Reports disclose that US companies extensively “distill” Chinese models, it added.

“According to US logic, when American enterprises use distillation it is an ‘industry standard practice’, while when Chinese enterprises apply it, it constitutes an ‘attack’. This is naked double standards,” the paper said.

Distillation is the process of training smaller AI models using the output of larger ones as part of an effort to lower the costs of training a powerful new AI tool.

By elevating an industry standard practice to a national security issue, the US seeks a monopoly over the industry under the guise of combating distillation, the commentary added.

However, China is willing to engage in “constructive and professional” discussions with the US to advance the open, inclusive, universal, and beneficial development of AI, it said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.