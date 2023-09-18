AI goes to church in South Korea, sparks controversy

Artificial intelligence is going to church, and not everyone is happy about it.

Some startups in South Korea have developed AI-backed Bible reading and prayer service apps, according to South Korean media.

These include Meadow, a ChatGPT-based Bible chatbot service developed by South Korean company Awake.

Meadow suggests Bible verses and customises prayers for users based on discussions of their problems with the chatbot.

It has become popular among young Protestants in their 20s and 30s.

Meadow has also generated interest among some churches, according to an official from the startup.

The company has received offers from at least one church to sell its service, the official added.

But not everyone is ready to embrace the technology.

One concern relates to the potential for chatbots powered by generative AI to present wrong information as truth. Such chatbots, which generate new text and code based on the data they are trained on, include ChatGPT.

In one instance, a professor at Chongshin University in Seoul said that he had found “heretical beliefs in 10 sermons” written by ChatGPT.

Others argue that using AI lacks spiritual fulfilment, with some saying it makes the experience soulless.

There are also worries that the technology could replace pastors altogether, even though some have started to use AI.

There are now calls for churches to establish guidelines for the use of AI in religion.