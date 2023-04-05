Ahead of Xi meet, France’s Macron warns about risks of cutting off China

BEIJING – French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must resist eroding trade and diplomatic ties with China as he arrived for a state visit on Wednesday, seeking to refute any sense there is an “inescapable spiral” of tension between Beijing and the West.

Shortly after touching down ahead of European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is joining him on the three-day trip, Mr Macron said maintaining dialogue with China was key, given its close relations with Russia, which is waging a war in Ukraine.

Mr Macron, on his first trip to China since 2019, spoke to United States President Joe Biden before the visit about engaging Chinese President Xi Jinping to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine, although the US has voiced scepticism about Beijing’s peace plan.

“We hear increasingly loud voices expressing a strong concern about the future of relations between the West and China that, in some form, lead to the conclusion that there is an inescapable spiral of mounting tensions,” Mr Macron told reporters at the French embassy in Beijing.

There was also an impression that decoupling from the Chinese economy was already under way, and that the only remaining question was over pace and intensity, he added.

“I do not believe, in any case I do not want to believe, in this scenario,” he said.

The trip will mark Ms von der Leyen’s first visit to China since becoming European Commission president in 2019, and comes after she said the EU must “de-risk” ties with Beijing, including limiting Chinese access to sensitive technology and reducing reliance for key inputs.

Europe’s relations with China have soured in recent years, first due to a stalled investment pact in 2021 and then Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia over Ukraine.

For Mr Macron, facing embarrassing pension protests at home, the trip also offers a chance to land some economic wins as he travels with a 50-strong business delegation, including Airbus , which is negotiating a big plane order, Alstom and nuclear giant EDF.

However, some analysts said ostentatious deal-signing would appear opportunistic at a time of growing distrust of China in the US and its allies over issues ranging from Taiwan to its use of sensitive technologies.

“It’s not the time to announce business deals or big new investments,” said Mr Noah Barkin, an analyst with the Rhodium Group. “It would essentially be a vote of confidence in the Chinese economy and send the message that France is not on board with the US approach.”

Mr Macron invited Ms von der Leyen on the trip as a way to project European unity, after French officials criticised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for going to China on his own late in 2022.

Ahead of the trip, both Mr Macron and Ms von der Leyen have said they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace in Ukraine, or at least prevent Beijing from directly supporting its ally.

China this year proposed a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine crisis, which called on both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

But the plan was largely dismissed by the West due to China’s refusal to condemn Russia. The US and Nato then said China was considering sending arms to Russia, which Beijing has denied.