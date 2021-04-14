Ahead of US visit, China terms Taiwan exercises 'combat drills'

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China described its military exercises near Taiwan as "combat drills" on Wednesday (April 14), hours before the arrival of senior former US officials in Taipei on a trip to signal President Joe Biden's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

Taiwan has complained over the proximity of repeated Chinese military activity, including fighter jets and bombers entering its air defence zone and a Chinese aircraft carrier exercising off the island that is claimed by Beijing.

Twenty-five Chinese air force aircraft including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (Adiz) on Monday, the largest reported incursion by Taipei to date.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's government and separatists were colluding with "external forces", seeking provocation and to damage peace and stability.

"The People's Liberation Army's organising of actual combat exercises in the Taiwan Strait is a necessary action to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty," spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said.

"It is a solemn response to external forces' interference and provocations by Taiwan independence" forces, he added.

The United States, which like most countries only officially recognises China's government and not Taiwan's though is Taipei's strongest international backer, has watched tensions mount with growing alarm.

Former US Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrive in Taiwan later on Wednesday, in what a White House official called a "personal signal" of the president's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

They are due to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, on a trip that could further strain Sino-US relations. Tsai has repeatedly said Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

"We resolutely oppose the US' exaggeration of the so-called 'Chinese military threat' argument, and resolutely oppose the US playing the 'Taiwan card' and continuing to send wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces," Ma said.

"Taiwan independence is a dead end and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party are trying to "use arms to seek independence", he added.

"That is to drink poison in the hopes of slaking ones thirst, and will only push Taiwan towards disaster."