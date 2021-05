In China, mass gatherings are allowed, travel has mostly returned while mask-wearing is almost an afterthought.

When China shut off Hubei province from the rest of the country in late January last year, imposing what was then the largest mass quarantine in modern history, many criticised Beijing for its draconian moves. But the muscular measures - a combination of centralised policy and active grassroots mobilisation - have been credited with curbing the virus domestically.