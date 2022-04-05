Afternoon tea culture brewing up a comeback in China

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - With consumption upgrades led by a rise in purchasing power and living standards, Chinese beverage consumers are participating in a buying bonanza, leaving great market space for afternoon tea-related brands.

On a typical Sunday afternoon, Mr Hai Mian, a 29-year-old programmer in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, takes his girlfriend to a shopping mall near their apartment in Nanshan district. They first go to a handmade dorayaki store to buy a box of the Japanese pancakes, then visit a teahouse next door.

At the tastefully decorated teahouse, Mr Hai often orders a cup of Jasmine Matcha Eisbock for his girlfriend, and a Royal Earl Grey black tea latte for himself.

"The two beverages each cost around the same as that of two Starbucks coffees. However, we prefer the beverages here, because the store offers diversified choices with refined flavours. For example, my Royal Earl Grey black tea latte contains both the fragrance of Earl Grey and the bitterness of coffee," Mr Hai said.

Ms Bei Bei, Mr Hai's girlfriend, opens a box of dorayaki pancakes, saying: "China's newly emerged consumption brands that offer afternoon tea services amaze me. Same as the teahouse, the dorayaki pancake store indeed wins over my heart. "

Whether judging from the flurry of new Starbucks outlets constantly popping up, or the homegrown beverage brands springing up like mushrooms, China's afternoon tea market is transforming into a younger, more trendy and faster-moving category.

According to a report jointly launched by food delivery platform Ele.me and Alibaba's research arm AliResearch, between 2015 and 2021 - given the digitisation of China's catering industry and consumption upgrades - consumer habits and product formats of the country's afternoon tea market have undergone two critical transformations.

Before 2015, afternoon tea consumption was mainly offline, and the major consumption venues were teahouses, restaurants and mid to high-end hotels.

From 2015 to 2020, the scenario gradually shifted to workplaces. Since 2020, with the rise of guochao - wherein consumers increasingly appreciate local elements - afternoon tea drinking became more closely aligned with traditional Chinese culture, and more snacks, such as braised foods and fried chicken, were integrated into the category.

The tea market still has great potential remaining to be fully tapped into.

With the growing influence of the digital age, China's tea businesses have gradually evolved from traditional teahouses and simple online tea sales platforms to various new business formats. Taking advantage of new retail and consumption modes, they are actually achieving intelligence in channel exploration and brand image building.

T9 Premium Tea, the teahouse that Mr Hai and his girlfriend often visit, is a glimpse of how Chinese newly emerged beverage brands are enjoying the fruits of success. Founded in 2017 in Shanghai, within nearly four years, the company's monthly sales revenue in its first outlet in the city, which only takes up 28 sq m, reached nearly 600,000 yuan (S$127,917). On busy days, daily sales revenue ranges from 40,000 yuan to 50,000 yuan, data from the company showed.

Mr Wu Jianqing, chief executive of T9 Premium Tea, said that currently, the company's tea portfolio includes three series: Colourful Collection, Legend Collection, and Royal Collection. In total, there are over 50 stock-keeping units covering black, herbal and fruit teas. Prices range from 100 yuan to 10,000 yuan per package, satisfying demand from diversified consumer groups.

"At the initial stage, we chose to explore China's tea consumption market with the affordable Colourful Collection, whose average customer unit price was around 300 yuan. The repurchase rate reached 40 per cent," Mr Wu said.

As for the secret to T9's success, Mr Wu said that on the supply chain side, the company cooperates with a 200-year-old tea supplier based in Hamburg, Germany, to ensure flavour quality.

T9 also built its own warehouse to store tea leaves of different categories and made great efforts in product quality control.