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‘Afraid of weighing scale’: Olympic diver’s tearful interview spotlights cyberbullying in China

A study by Fudan University found that women are more likely to be targeted.

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Chinese diver Quan Hongchan during a broadcast interview on March 30, in which she spoke about her struggles with her weight.

Chinese diver Quan Hongchan during a broadcast interview on March 30, in which she spoke about her struggles with her weight.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SHIGERENWU/YOUTUBE

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Lim Min Zhang

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BEIJING Chinese diving star Quan Hongchan is no stranger to public pressure, having bagged Olympic gold for her country three times since her debut in 2021 at the age of 14.

But the 19-year-old broke down in a broadcast interview on March 30 as she addressed questions about her recent weight gain – many of which came from strangers online.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.