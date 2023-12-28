Actor Lee Sun-kyun’s alleged blackmailer taken into custody

SEOUL – A woman suspected of blackmailing actor Lee Sun-kyun was taken into custody by local police on Dec 27, a few hours after the actor was found dead in an apparent suicide.

According to reports, Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency apprehended the suspect, in her 20s, after she failed to appear at Incheon District Court on Dec 26 for a scheduled substantive review of her arrest warrant.

In South Korea, substantive review of an arrest warrant is a process by which an individual the police seek to arrest may present his case before a judge.

The woman has been temporarily put behind bars before her scheduled warrant review, which will take place at 2.30pm on Dec 28.

The suspect is accused of blackmailing the late actor and extorting 50 million won (S$51,100) from him. Lee claimed that he was threatened by the suspect and a 29-year-old hostess of a high-end bar. He said the two extorted a total of 350 million won from him.