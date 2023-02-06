Above 72.6 years old in South Korea? You are now considered a senior citizen

SEOUL - People above the age of 72.6 are considered senior citizens in South Korea, according to a survey by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The figure is the average age of respondents who answered “yes” when asked if they considered themselves seniors.

The 2022 report on the welfare and living conditions of the elderly in Seoul compiled by the city government was based on a survey conducted from June to August.

The poll included face-to-face surveys with 3,010 respondents above 65.

Currently, “senior citizen” is defined by national law as anyone 65 and older. The city government added that the 72.6 age threshold is 7.6 years older than the current legal definition.

Of the survey participants, 43.89 per cent of those aged between 70 and 74 defined themselves as senior citizens.

Among those aged between 76 and 79, 23.39 per cent felt the same.

Around 18 per cent of those above 80 considered themselves senior citizens.

Meanwhile, about 15 per cent of those aged between 60 and 69 considered themselves senior citizens.

Nearly 85 per cent of the elderly responded that they are smartphone users, and 26.3 per cent of senior tech users said they use the internet to search for the information they need.

According to the findings, the ratio of working senior citizens was on the mend at 41.6 per cent, up 6.5 per cent compared to 2018.

Of them, 28.2 per cent were full-time workers, while 31 per cent were self-employed without employees.