About 490,000 exit, entry trips made daily in China since Jan 8

BEIJING - About 490,000 entry and exit trips were made to and from China daily between Jan 8 and Jan 12 after the country reopened its borders, an official from the country’s immigration bureau told a news briefing on Friday.

This is up 48.9 per cent from the period before China’s Covid-19 policy easing but is only 26.2 per cent of 2019 levels, Liu Haitao said.

Of that 490,000 number, 250,000 trips were inbound, and the rest were outbound, he added.

China reopened its borders for the first time in three years on Sunday.

It cancelled restrictions such as quarantine for inbound travellers as it dismantled its zero-Covid policy.

An official from China’s immigration bureau said, meanwhile, that some 1.35 million people have applied for passports and Hong Kong and Macau visas since Jan 8.

“The number of applications for entry and exit documents will continue to increase steadily in the near future,” Mr Liu Haitao, director-general of the Department of Frontier Inspection and Management under the National Immigration Administration, said on Friday. REUTERS