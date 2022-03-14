About 300,000 in Covid-19 isolation in Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Global situation

HONG KONG • About 300,000 people in Hong Kong are currently in isolation or under home quarantine, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a press conference yesterday.

The city has boosted support for isolated people because of the high numbers and will start sending medical packages to Covid-19 patients from today, according to officials.

The supplies will include pain and fever relief tablets and devices to measure oxygen rates, said Health Secretary Sophia Chan at the briefing.

Hong Kong plans to mobilise all sectors to fight Covid-19 and help quell the fifth wave of the pandemic, Acting Home Affairs Secretary Jack Chan said.

The authorities have recruited about 11,500 volunteers to help with tasks including delivering the medical kits to affected households, according to Mr Chan.

The city's health system and morgues have been under pressure from a record outbreak that has pushed its death rate to one of the highest in the world.

While the virus case count in the city has steadily declined over the past week, fatalities have risen.

On Saturday, Hong Kong reported more than 27,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, compared with a high of over 56,000 on March 3, while virus-related deaths rose to a record 198 - in addition to 87 backlogged fatalities.

The city has adequate resources to fight Covid-19, with assistance from China, and is willing to set aside more money for its battle against the pandemic, Mrs Lam said.

