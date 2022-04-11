Abolish or rebrand? South Korea's 'feminist' ministry in crosshairs

SEOUL (AFP) - South Korea's anti-feminist president-elect has vowed to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality. But actually getting rid of it will be tricky, experts say, and the incoming administration is already backing off its promise.

Since it was set up in 2001, the department has been a driver of social progress for South Korean women - for example, making it possible for single mothers to register their kids in their name.

Along the way, it has also become a flashpoint in South Korea's increasingly bitter debates over sexism and gender, with detractors such as incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol claiming it is an obsolete backwater of "radical feminism".

The ministry's supporters, however, point to a track record of welfare policies that benefit a diverse cross-section of society - from teenage runaways to the children of North Korean defectors.

"My ex just moved out one day and never came back," said single mother Jin Mi-ae, adding that her former husband refused to contribute financially to their child's upbringing.

Failing to pay child support was criminalised in South Korea only last year. Many eligible parents - mostly women - still do not receive it but thanks to the ministry's efforts, there are now mechanisms in place to help.

Ms Jin filed a case with the Child Support Agency - set up by the ministry in 2015 - and said its assistance was crucial in her quest to get her ex-husband to help.

Mr Yoon has said he will not renege on his abolition pledge, but last week, his transition team said they would keep the ministry for now.

Scrapping the ministry would require legislation to reorganise the government - a tricky ask as Mr Yoon does not have a majority.

"The likely clash at the National Assembly may taint the new administration's image," political science professor Shin Yul at Myongji University told AFP.

With local elections coming up in June, he added, it is unlikely Mr Yoon's People Power Party would want to expend political capital on a bruising legislative fight and has put the issue "on hold".

'Symbolic target'

In recent years, South Korea's #MeToo generation has mobilised on a host of issues, from legalising abortion to demanding prosecutions for "revenge porn".

This has triggered online backlash against so-called "radical feminism", with young South Korean men bemoaning their own lot - chiefly compulsory military service, from which women are exempt.

Mr Yoon appealed to disgruntled male voters, branding himself an anti-feminist and pledging to abolish the ministry.

It became a "highly symbolic target" as the conservative candidate courted young men who felt the government was unfairly "privileging the interests of women", Korean studies professor Sharon Yoon at the University of Notre Dame told AFP.