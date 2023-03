WANNING, Hainan - Graphic designer Sikey Shi, 23, visited Riyuewan on Hainan island in November 2020 hoping to find out more about surfing, a sport he had never tried but had been following on social media because it looked “cool”.

Unexpectedly, he fell so deeply in love with the sport and Riyuewan that he headed straight back to the tropical bay after completing his degree in 2021 and stayed put.