A South Korean Buddhist temple where animal spirits find peace

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon province - At a secluded temple tucked away on a snow-covered mountain, a Buddhist monk stood before a wooden altar, praying for a departed soul.

On the altar, next to a spirit tablet, there was a framed photo of the deceased: a dog named after the temple itself, Hyundeok.

“Hyundeok passed away recently,” said Venerable Hyunjong, the temple’s founder and chief monk. “He was 8 years old.”

In honour of the departed pup, which was one of two who lived at the temple, he had conducted a Buddhist funeral rite called a “cheondojae,” and accordingly is currently observing 49 days of mourning.

The cheondojae, a ceremony following a death, is intended to guide wandering souls to the afterlife and wish them peace and eternal rest.

It is typically conducted for a Buddhist believer who has passed away recently, upon the bereaved family’s request.

Venerable Hyundeok conducted the rite for Hyundeok not only because the dog had been like family to him.

He has previously done the same for numerous pigs, cows, chickens and lab mice that were killed to serve human needs, practicing a Buddhist ethics of compassion toward all living beings, including animals and plants.

Hyundeoksa is located in Manwol Mountain in Gangwon Province. “Manwol” means when the moon is full and at its brightest.

The head monk said his life philosophy is based on this principle of respecting all living beings, embracing them like the moonlight.

“No one despises the moonlight,” mused the monk. “It symbolises longing while enveloping everyone in its warm glow.”

Akin to a moonbeam that illuminates the darkness, he sheds light on lost lives and prays for both the deceased and the bereaved. Every living being possesses inherent value and a soul, deserving of compassion and respect, Venerable Hyunjong said.

The very first cheondojae performed at Hyundeoksa, affiliated with the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, dates back over two decades.

“I felt a persistent sense of guilt since the age of 8 or 9 when I killed a swallow while playing,” he explained. “This guilt prompted me to perform a funeral ritual for animals 24 years ago when the temple was founded.”

At that time, people didn’t take his initiative seriously.

“They thought I was out of my mind,” he remarked. “However, nowadays, many other temples follow suit and conduct similar rites for animals.”

Recently, Hyundeok’s death caused the head monk to experience a profound sense of loss.