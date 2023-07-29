A sleepy Chinese county wakes up to a tourism boom, thanks to village football

RONGJIANG, Guizhou – Villages in Rongjiang, in China’s south-western Guizhou province, are usually known for their watermelons. But over the past two months, it is their football league that has captured the country’s attention – and brought in an unprecedented flood of local tourists into the quiet county.

In May, Rongjiang recorded one million visits from across the country as Chinese tourists flocked to the county to watch “cunchao”, or short for Village Super League in Chinese, after videos of its matches and performances went viral on social media.

Its tourism bureau said the tournament drew more than 20 billion views online since the matches started on May 12 – akin to each person in China watching the games about 20 times.

The explosion of tourists has been a boon for Rongjiang’s economy as the visitors spill into the county’s rural areas, buying up local delicacies, taking up paid accommodation in villagers’ homes, and learning about the local culture as they interact with the county’s ethnic minority groups.

Rongjiang – one of China’s last counties to lift itself out of poverty under President Xi Jinping’s poverty alleviation drive – is home to 15 ethnic minority groups that account for about 85 per cent of its population.

Sports stars both in China and overseas, including retired British professional footballer Michael Owen, have congratulated cunchao on its success on social media.

Football fever hit a high in Rongjiang – which has a population of 385,000 – this weekend, with the finals being played on Saturday.

Announcers said at the semi-finals on Friday that an estimated 60,000 tourists are in Rongjiang over the weekend to catch the last few matches.