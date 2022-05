Web designer Ryohei Asada was a city slicker born in cosmopolitan Osaka but now lives deep in the mountains of rural Kamiyama in Tokushima prefecture.

The 31-year-old's not-so-humble abode - an airy four-bedroom detached house with a small farm that costs him just 10,000 yen (S$108) a month in rent - is located 600m above sea level.